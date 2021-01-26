Buffon
Juventus legend makes Neymar’s All-Time PSG XI

January 26, 2021 - 1:30 pm

Neymar named Gigi Buffon in his All-Time PSG XI even though the Juve man spent just one season at the French side.

Buffon spent the 2018/2019 season with the French champions and played 25 matches for them.

He won the League title and the French Cup in that campaign before making a swift return to Juventus.

He was teammates with Neymar during that time, with the Brazilian joining them in 2017.

Just one season and 25 appearances shouldn’t be enough for anyone to make an all-time team, but Neymar picked Buffon and explained that the World Cup winner is his idol who taught him a lot in his singular season at the club.

“He is my idol and I learned a lot from him when he played here,” Neymar admitted as quoted by Football Italia.

Neymar also picked some other former Juventus players as well as Italian players in his team.

Thiago Motta who is Brazil-born, but represented the Italian national team, made his Dream Team, and former Juventus full-back Dani Alves also made the cut.

Other players that he chose include Zlatan Ibrahimovic and George Weah.

Buffon has been one of the greatest goalkeepers ever to grace the game, and he is still going strong as a player of Juventus.



