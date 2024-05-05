Legendary Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio admits he wasn’t far from joining Roma on one occasion.

The 38-year-old joined the Bianconeri’s youth ranks as a mere child and remained at the club for the vast majority of his playing career. He only left in 2018 for a brief late-career spell at Zenit before calling it a day due to recurring injury problems.

Nevertheless, the Italian admitted he and Gianluigi Buffon could have ended up in the Italian capital in the summer of 2011.

Juventus were enduring one of their historic low points after back-to-back seventh-place finishes.

But while the Giallorossi were looking to take advantage of the Old Lady’s miserable run, newly-appointed Juventus manager Antonio Conte refused to sanction the moves.

“It’s true, I was close to joining Roma at one point in my career,” said Marchisio in his interview with Il Messaggero via TuttoJuve.

“It was the summer in which Conte arrived in Turin. Roma wanted to sign me and Buffon but Antonio was adamant, and for the love of our club, we stayed put.”

The Biancojneri idol previewed tonight’s encounter between the two clubs. believing his former employers could have the advantage of fresh legs since Roma battled Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday in the Europa League semi-final.

“It will be a balanced match, Juventus will have the advantage of arriving fresh, while Roma risk paying for their European efforts.”

The Old Lady can secure Champions League qualification with a win at the Stadio Olimpico.