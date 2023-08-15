Between 1982 and 1987, Michel Platini was the toast of the town in Turin. The French icon led a star-studded Juventus squad that went on to lift almost all possible trophies in what was a golden generation for the club.

The 68-year-old also won three Ballon d’Or awards during this era. He ended up hanging his boots following a five-year collaboration with the Old Lady.

In a recent interview, Platini dwelled on his time at Juventus, recalling the great memories as well as the dark episodes that ensued during his stint in Turin.

The Frenchman discussed his special rapport with the late Juventus president Gianni Agnelli. L’Avvocato was the main catalyst behind Platini’s arrival to the club.

“Gianni Agnelli certainly wasn’t a friend, he wasn’t someone I patted on the back. He was significantly older than me and had an indisputable authority at the club,” explained the former attacking midfielder in an interview with Corriere della Sera via ilBianconero.

“I’m glad I made the Avvocato proud. He was the one who brought me to Juventus, not Boniperti or anyone else.

“He chose me. So what I achieved confirms that he understood football. No one could argue with him on the subject.”

Platini also discussed the death of his former Juventus teammate Paolo Rossi. The 1982 World Cup hero sadly passed away in 2020.

“I had seen Paolo a short time before [his passing] in Forte dei Marmi and he didn’t seem to be ill. It was a terrible surprise, a real shock.

“Paolo was a great person. He wasn’t crazy about football. With him, you could talk about anything.

“I used to steal his cigarettes which got him angry. Those were special years, we had a lot of fun and we won a lot.

“I played not only with great players, but with special men. I remain friends with many of them. That morning [following Rossi’s death] we met again to share the absurdity of Paolo’s passing”.

Platini also offered his thoughts on the 1985 European Cup final against Liverpool, now known as the Heysel tragedy. Crowd trouble caused the death of 39 Juventus supporters before the kickoff.

“A terrible memory. The moments following the match were calamitous. I went with Gaetano Scirea two days later to visit the wounded in the hospital in Brussels.

“It was an extremely bad experience. When you think that people had come all the way there to watch you and they never came home to their families.

“I hardly ever expressed myself on the events of that day. I don’t like talking about other people’s pain, but it was really terrible.”