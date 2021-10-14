Juventus legend on Chiesa’s tactical role: “Allegri knows best”

Since making the switch to Turin, Federico Chiesa slowly but surely rose to cement himself as one of the biggest names at Juventus.

The winger also stole the headlines in Euro 2020 with some brilliant goals and performances for Italy.

Following the injuries of Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata, the former Fiorentina man has been deployed as a forward by Massimiliano Allegri.

The star repaid his coach’s faith by scoring a superb winner against Chelsea in the Champions League, and he also delivered the assist for Manuel Locatelli in the Derby win over Torino.

Juventus legend Franco Causio believes that Allegri knows exactly how to manage Chiesa, and he hopes that the young star can one day compete for the Ballon d’Or.

“Chiesa is a young boy who made a huge leap in quality, confirming his initial potential and continuing to work on improving himself, because he still has room for growth. He has already confirmed himself in the national team, the important thing is that he learns to manage himself well, but I’m sure he will,” said the former winger in an interview with la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuveNews.

“Allegri knows best where to deploy him on the pitch and how to manage him, now he is teaching him how to dose himself, a very important aspect in his path. “I see him doing well as a second striker, or as a high winger. As an attacker he is more decisive in the last 30 meters. He is strong in one on one. Federico is still young, let’s leave him alone and allow him to grow. I hope he’ll be able to win the Ballon d’Or one day.”

The 30-man shortlist released by the award’s organizers included Juventus veterans Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, but some Bianconeri fans were left disappointing by Chiesa’s absence.