Juventus legend on Dybala and Morata: “They are the future”

Anyone who’s being paying attention to Juventus this season, would notice the shortage in the attacking department.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala are the only three natural strikers within the first team.

Therefore, Andrea Pirlo had to convert young winger Dejan Kulusevski into a forward in the absence of the Spaniard and the Argentine.

However, a certain Bianconeri legend believes that Morata and Dybala make the perfect combination for a brilliant striking partnership in the future.

Fabrizio Ravanelli knows a thing or two about successful attacking pairs.

The former Middlesbrough man formed a brilliant partnership with Gianluca Vialli during his time in Turin.

The Italian pair famously spearheaded Marcello Lippi’s Juventus for Champion League glory in 1996.

Ravanelli gave his views on the current state of the Old Lady, as well as the Sucdetto race in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilBianconero).

” Morata and Dybala are two totally different players but both very important, with very different characteristics, but who would work together very well. They are the future for Juventus.

” The Argentine is fundamental for the team. Alongside Morata, he can lead Juve in the post-Ronaldo era,” said the former bomber.

” One knows how to create numerical superiority with dribbling, whilst the other possesses speed and power.

” At the moment Inter have all the credentials to take their Scudetto challenge until the very end. they are out of all other competitions. When there is only one goal to concentrate on, you must bring it home. Otherwise, they will face big problems.”

Ravanelli also gave Juventus a 40% chance of reaching the Champions League quarter finals after losing the first leg against Porto.