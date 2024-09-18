Alessandro Del Piero has heaped praise on Kenan Yildiz after the Juventus youngster scored a spectacular goal against PSV last night.

Yildiz, who now wears Del Piero’s iconic number 10 shirt, has drawn comparisons to the Juve legend, with fans quick to notice the similarities between them.

Not only does Yildiz mimic Del Piero’s signature tongue-out celebration after scoring, but he also shows great promise in his playing style, suggesting he could achieve big things in the Juventus shirt.

Capable of playing behind the striker or on the left wing, Yildiz started on the left against PSV and cut inside to score a stunning goal, showcasing his technical skill.

His overall performance was exceptional, and Del Piero, watching the game, was impressed as the teenager stole the spotlight with his display.

After the game, the Juventus idol said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“Very good with the first touch and aiming at the opponent. He has a very precise and strong shot, he puts it where no one else can reach. A spectacular goal for how he thought it. Congratulations. He took the responsibility of wearing the number 10 shirt, he should be supported and waited for. He has qualities and he is showing what he should show off”.

Yildiz has a lot of expectations to meet, but he does not look worried, and we expect the teenager to continue to deliver top performance as the season continues.