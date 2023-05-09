Throughout the course of the season, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has been the topic of great debate amongst supporters and observers alike.

While some chastise him for his rigid style of football and lack of creativity, others praise him for keeping the ship afloat during a stormy campaign on and off the pitch.

For his part, Juventus legend Marco Tardelli has sided with the second party, even if he admits that the manager has made mistakes on certain occasions.

The 1982 World Cup hero identifies Allegri and Dusan Vlahovic as the symbols of resilience in this Juventus side.

He also feels that the manager didn’t receive proper support this season, in a reference to the lack of authority figures at the club following the turmoil sparked by Andrea Agnelli’s resignation along with the rest of the former board.

“Juventus have digested everything during this season and now find themselves second in the standings with a European semi-final to play,” says the legendary player in his interview with Novantesimo Minuto via ilBianconero.

“The symbols of the club’s resilience are Vlahovic who found his scoring touch, and also Allegri.

“The manager finds himself alone in command with no one helping him. He has endured and supported this situation. Sometimes he has made mistakes but kudos to him.”

Tardelli spent 10 highly successful years at Juventus between 1975 and 1985, winning a host of trophies, including five Scudetti and a European Cup.