Gianluigi Buffon has revealed that winning the FIFA World Cup with the Italian national team in 2006 is the greatest night of his career.

The Parma number one played in over 500 league matches for Juventus and he also won many trophies for the Bianconeri.

However, he believes the night he helped the Azzurri beat France via penalties was the best of his career, even though he didn’t even realise it until the game had ended.

“The responsibilities you have during a World Cup are enormous,” Buffon told 433 as quoted by Football Italia.

“You can’t enjoy the event and the wins.

“After the win against France, I was happy because it was over, then, with the cup in hand, I realised that it was the most important night in my career as a footballer. It made me even more proud.”

Juve FC Says

Buffon is one of the best players Juve has had in decades and it might take some time before the Bianconeri has a goalkeeper that would serve them for as long as he did.

He won several Serie A titles, and Juve came close to winning another Champions League crown three times with him in goal.

Wojciech Szczęsny is currently the first choice in Turin, but the Pole will get nowhere near matching what Buffon achieved for Juve.

If the Bianconeri had signed Gianluigi Donnarumma in the summer, they would have been guaranteed a top-quality presence in goal for the next decade or longer.