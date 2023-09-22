Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon has registered for a course that trains sporting directors.

The legendary former goalkeeper retired weeks ago after a long career spent mainly on the books of Juventus.

Buffon is one of the finest players Juve has had and now works with the Italian national team.

He is starting a new career after playing and seems to eye the prestigious sporting director role.

A report on Calciomercato reveals he is one of the former players who have enrolled in the Coverciano classroom course for aspiring sporting directors.

Juve FC Says

Buffon had a long career and worked with some of the best coaches in the world and some of the well-run clubs in Europe.

He has a lot of experience, but being a sporting director is different and having a good playing career does not automatically help to become a good one.

However, the course will go a long way in teaching the fundamentals of the role and Buffon could be looking to become our sporting director in the future.

For now, we have one of the best men for the job, Cristiano Giuntoli, and we trust him to do a good job.