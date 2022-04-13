Juventus legend reveals he could have joined European giant but stayed loyal

Alessandro Del Piero has revealed he always stayed put even though he could have joined Real Madrid when he played for Juventus.

The Italian striker spent 19 years with the Bianconeri and made over 700 appearances for them before leaving in 2012.

He was one of the finest goal-scorers in the game, and he had some memorable nights playing at the Bernabeu and Old Trafford, among other places.

As one of the best players in the world, it is only natural that the likes of Real Madrid would want to sign him.

However, while on punditry duty for the Spanish giants’ match against Chelsea yesterday, the former Azzurri star insisted he was never close to joining the Spanish giants because he always chose to stay at Juventus.

“I’ve never been close to joining them. In certain moments I could’ve been further away from Juve, particular moments, but I have no regrets and I always chose to stay.” He said on Sky Sports Italia as quoted by Football Italia.

Juve FC Says

Del Piero is one of the best players we have had in the last three decades and he would remain an absolute club legend for what he did for us.

In his prime, he was one of the most feared goal scorers, and defenders struggled to cope with his technique and trickery.