Juventus legend sacked from managerial role in Slovenia

Mauro German Camoranesi was never the biggest star within the Juventus ranks.

Nonetheless, the Italo-Argentine is fondly remembered by the Bianconeri supporters for his dedication to the club’s cause.

The former Verona star moved to Turin in 2002, and remained loyal to the Old Lady until his departure in 2010.

Camoranesi played 288 matches for Juve, scoring 32 goals and providing 48 assists in the process.

However the 2006 World Cup winner is mostly appreciated for sticking with the club after its demotion to Serie B in 2006.

The Argentine-born went on to play for Stuttgart, Lanus and Racing Club before hanging his boots in 2014.

Afterwards, the former winger embarked on a managerial career that is yet to achieve a success similar to his playing career.

The 44-year-old has so far took over five clubs between Argentina, Mexico and Slovenia.

However, he is yet to enjoy a stint that lasts more than 25 matches.

In September 2020, Camoranesi to over NK Maribor, which is arguably considered as the most prestigious club in Slovenia.

But according to Calciomercato.com, the former Italian international has been relieved from his duties by the east European club.

Camo paid the price for losing against Celje, which left his side two points away from the top.

It must be said that sacking a coach because of a two-point gap seems like a particularly cruel decision.

Nonetheless, it might just be all the pretext that the Slovenian club needed to part their ways with the former world champion, and the real cause behind the fraction might lie somewhere else.