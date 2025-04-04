Juventus icon Claudio Marchisio has highlighted one particular player whose role has notably evolved since Igor Tudor assumed managerial duties at the club. Tudor was appointed as the Bianconeri head coach during the recent international break, and he marked his debut with a victory over Genoa.

His immediate objective now is to secure a positive result against AS Roma this weekend, as Juventus continue its pursuit of a top-four finish and Champions League qualification. With limited time to enact change, Tudor must quickly extract the best from the players currently at his disposal.

Several individuals in the squad have underperformed throughout the season, but Tudor appears to be making incremental improvements, with some players already benefiting from his new approach. One such individual is promising young talent Kenan Yildiz.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

When asked by Tuttosport what has impressed him most during Tudor’s early tenure, Claudio Marchisio pointed to Yildiz’s evolving role within the team. He explained: “The situations Yildiz found himself in. He also did well with Thiago Motta, but he had tasks across the board, with a lot of sacrifice to distribute in defence.”

Marchisio went on to add: “Talents like that, of course, have to enter into both phases and mechanisms of the team. But freedom up front helps to stay clear-headed up front. And to score goals.”

Marchisio’s comments underline the importance of utilising creative talents like Yildiz in ways that maximise their offensive potential. While Yildiz demonstrated flashes of brilliance under the previous coaching regime, his responsibilities were spread across the pitch, limiting his ability to focus on attacking play.

Tudor’s strategy appears to involve giving the young attacker more positional freedom in the final third, allowing him to operate with greater clarity and decisiveness. This adjustment has already begun to pay dividends and could prove instrumental as Juventus aim to close out the season strongly.