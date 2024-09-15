Juventus and Italy legend Marco Tardelli had a few but unsavory words to say when commenting on Dusan Vlahovic and his latest showing.

The Serbian managed to score a brace against Hellas Verona in the second round of the season, but his last two displays against Roma and Empoli were sub-par.

The 24-year-old found himself isolated last evening at the Carlo Castellani Stadium, but also failed to make the best out of the few chances that came his way.

The former Fiorentina man squandered a couple of inviting opportunities in front of goal, forcing the Old Lady to settle for an unsatisfying goalless draw against the Tuscan minnows.

After the match, Tardelli offered a blunt analysis of the situation. The 1982 World Cup hero feels the striker has now become a nuisance for Thiago Motta’s side, noting how he’s failing to prove decisive.

“Vlahovic is becoming a problem for Juventus,” said the 69-year-old during his appearance on Domenica Sportiva via JuventusNews24.

“He is never decisive when needed,” he added.

Vlahovic has been enduring highs and lows since making the big-money switch from Florence to Turin in January 2022.

A large section of fans and pundits blamed former Juventus coach Max Allegri for failing to maximize the striker’s capabilities.

So with a new manager in town along with new teammates, this could be a vital campaign for the Serbian, as he won’t have too many alibis to justify any shortcomings, especially since he’s the highest-paid player in Serie A.