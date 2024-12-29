Former Juventus captain Sergio Brio expresses his delight after recently returning to the club as a fan ambassador.

The 68-year-old was a stalwart for the Bianoneri between the late 1970s and 1980s, forming one of the most feared defensive units of all times alongside fellow legends Gaetano Scirea, Antonio Cabrini and Claudio Gentile.

The iconic defender started his career at his hometown club of Lecce before being poached by Juventus in 1974. After finding little space at the club, he was loaned out to Pistoiese between 1975 and 1978 before earning another chance at the club.

Brio also served as an assistant manager during Giovanni Trappatoni’s second tenure at the club, so he considers his recent return as the start of his fourth chapter in Turin.