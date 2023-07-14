Juventus legend Trezeguet defends Messi: “France never appreciated talent”

After two somewhat underwhelming years in the French capital, Lionel Messi left Paris Saint-Germain to join Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

The 36-year-old is considered amongst the greatest footballers of all time (if not the ultimate GOAT).

But while he was an almost worshipped figure in Barcelona, he never quite earned the same affection from the Parisian crowd.

The 2022 World Cup winner collected a couple of league titles during his time at Le Parc des Princes, but his inability to lead the club towards Champions League glory stained his two-year spell. At times, Leo was even the target of fan abuse in the City of Light.

Nonetheless, Juventus legend David Trezeguet rose to Messi’s defense. The 45-year-old tries to explain why the iconic star struggled in France, explaining how France never quite appreciated true talent.

“France never appreciated talent and, therefore, the country never understood Messi,” said the Euro 2000 hero in an interview with ESPN Argentina via Tuttosport.

“His arrival in Ligue 1 was an opportunity to make a less attractive championship more attractive than the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and I would even say the Bundesliga.

“However, France has never appreciated Messi’s talent. A player who changes hierarchies at all levels in football, guaranteeing you a comeback in terms of image and prestige as few others can.

“Ligue 1 rarely had the chance to host a player of this stature. Myself, Henry, Dugarry and Lizarazu, who have a history, have been severely criticized for defending Messi.

“Our fault? Siding with talent and the magic of football.”