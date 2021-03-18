Juventus legend wants three more signings like Chiesa

During his days at Juventus, Mauro German Camoranesi had been the undisputed starter on the right wing.

The Italo-Argentine now has an obvious heir on the flank in the form of Federico Chiesa, and he seems to be a fan of him.

The 23-year-old has won over the support of the Bianconeri fans thanks to his impressive displays in his inaugural season at the club.

The former Fiorentina man can be a menacing presence for the opposition defenders due to his pace, trickery and finishing touch.

The Italian international has quickly cemented himself as a key player for Andrea Pirlo, and has so far contributed in 7 goals and 8 assists in his 24 Serie A appearances.

Therefore, Camoranesi wants to see more men like Chiesa joining Juventus in the future.

“Honestly, I didn’t expect Chiesa to have such a devastating impact like the one we’ve seen in recent months so soon. You can see that he is a boy with a great hunger and an extraordinary desire to play football,” said the 2006 World Cup winner in an interview with Tuttosport (via ilBianconero).

“Three more players like him would be needed at Juventus. The club needs Italian players in order to strengthen the Azzurri block. This is considered to be a tradition for the club.”

The former winger also spoke about the Bianconeri’s upcoming match against Filippo Inzaghi’s Benevento.

“This is Pirlo’s first experience as a manger. Pippo, on the other hand, has already completed a good path, winning in Serie C and B.

“Seeing them on the bench against one another is always a bit strange because, as well as former teammates, they are also good friends. Personally, I had always enjoyed playing with both of them. Pirlo is Pirlo. And Inzaghi was a proactive striker, always ready to shoot.

Camoranesi gave his thoughts on the Juve’s disappointing Champions League elimination, as well as other club matters.

“Aside from the disappointment, I was surprised to see the team eliminated despite the four goals scored on aggregate. Juve gave away at least 3 goals, but they were also a bit unlucky.

“If Ronaldo stays, I’d be happy for Juventus. But if Cristiano decides to leave, then I’m convinced that the management will replace him with another valuable striker.

“De Ligt is very strong, even now he seems to me at such a high level. The Dutchman has everything needed to take the torch from Chiellini and Bonucci”.