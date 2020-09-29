Juventus legend warns of Inter Milan’s challenge for the Scudetto

Former Juventus forward Alessandro Del Piero has warned us of the threat that Inter Milan pose to our bid to win 10 consecutive Scudetti.

The 45 year-old spent a huge nineteen years with the club and clocked up over 200 Serie A goals during his spell in Turin, before leaving for Australia to join Sydney FC at the age of 37.

Eight years on, and he is back in Italy working as a pundit, and whilst talking to Sky Sport Italia on the Sky Calcio Club show, he warned of the threat that Juventus have in their bid to win 10 in-a-row.

“Inter and Atalanta are serious candidates for the Scudetto,” he said (as translated by SempreInter).

“Inter’s five changes made a big difference. Having a bench like this is not bad. Inter have been good at fixing a game with five players like that. They have used the rules of the game in the best way.”

After watching the Nerazzurri impress against Fiorentina, he said: “Inter always give the feeling of being able to score, the system they use creates a lot of chances.”

Inter Milan are the second favourites to win the Scudetto after us, and while their exciting 4-3 win over Fiorentina was impressive, they will need to be much better to challenge us for the title.

While they finished only one point behind us last season, we had stopped playing and gave up the last two matches having already secured the title, so the gap is a little misleading.

Will Inter be able to push us closer for the title this season? Who else should we be weary of?

Patrick