Former Juventus winger Franco Causio urges Thiago Motta to bring his A-game in order to succeed in Turin.

The Italian Brazilian tactician arrived at Continassa last summer with much fanfare, riding on the momentum of his exceptional exploits at Bologna. However, he has endured an underwhelming first of the season, with the Bianconeri falling short of their objectives as they currently lay 6th in the Serie A table after settling for a whopping 11 draws in 18 contests.

Moreover, Juve returned early from Riyadh after their disappointing participation in the Italian Super Cup. Despite taking the lead in the first half through Kenan Yildiz, Motta’s men failed to kill off Milan, allowing their opponents to complete a second-half comeback that sent them packing.

Therefore, Causio notes that the team still lacks character – amongst other aspects – but warns Motta that it will be up to him to restore the team’s strong personality, as it isn’t something that can be bought on the market.

“You can’t buy a team’s character at the supermarket, the coach has to bring it to the group, especially if it’s a young team like Juventus,” said the 75-year-old Bianconeri legend via IlBianconero.

“Motta needs to do some soul-searching, he’s good and deserves time, but everyone makes mistakes and he still has to grow as a coach.”

Causio also feels that Motta must also improve in his in-game management, as his substitutions haven’t always been fruitful, but urges the club to give the young tactician time to evolve his game.

“I think he’s made some mistakes so far in managing substitutions as well as in giving few certainties with so many rotations when he has more options at his disposal.

“But it’s clear that he has many extenuating circumstances, from injuries onwards, and that it’s right to give him time.”