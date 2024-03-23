Former Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini were reunited in the Italian national camp in New York.

The recently-retired defender is currently based in the United States. Therefore, he took the opportunity to greet his compatriots who are New York ahead of a friendly test against Ecuador.

Chiellini embraced every member of the squad, including his former Juventus teammates Federico Chiesa and Manuel Locatelli.

However, he reserved the warmest embrace for his longtime friend and fellow Bianconeri legend Buffon who currently serves as the national team’s Delegation Head.