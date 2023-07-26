Juventus is among the most successful Italian teams, featuring some of the most iconic footballers in history. The Serie A team has won lots of championships and trophies, including 36 Italian league titles, 14 Coppa Italias, and two Champions League trophies. That means Juventus only accepts top athletes to represent them.

Many Juventus players have received major individual titles like the Golden Boot and Ballon d’Or, making the team quite popular. Here are six of the most iconic players that have played for Juventus over the last two decades.

Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane is a household name in the Serie A and many football betting enthusiasts still consider him the league’s greatest footballer of all time. While many fans still debate whether Zidane became successful in Juventus or Real Madrid, his contributions to the hunchbacks can’t be ignored. Zidane became a household name while with Juventus, winning practically every trophy that a player can.

After an impressive performance in Bordeaux in 1996, Zidane ended up playing for Bianconeri. The talented player won two Serie A titles during his first two seasons and helped the team reach the Champions League finals in both cases. However, Juventus ended up losing both champions league finals to Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Gianluigi Buffon

Considered by many football fans as the greatest Serie A goalkeeper of all time, Gianluigi Buffon defines career longevity. The Juventus legend is still plying his trade today and he’s still as good as many goalkeepers half his age. His career longevity has allowed Buffon to break multiple records, including the highest number of clean sheets recorded by a goalkeeper (500+ clean sheets).

Before Gianluigi became the legend that he is, he started his career at his current club, Parma, and made his professional appearance before turning 18. Gianluigi then won the UEFA Cup and Coppa Italia trophies with the team, before joining Juventus for €52 million in 2001, a record price at the time for a goalkeeper.

Buffon represented Juventus for 17 consecutive seasons, before leaving for PSG in 2018, but only stayed for a season before rejoining Juventus. While with Juventus, the legendary goalkeeper won 12 league titles, although two were revoked. Nonetheless, no other player has recorded as many scudetto as Buffon.

Michel Platini

Michel Platini is another Juventus legend that has won several accolades with the team. The Juventus star won two Serie A, one European Cup winners cup, and one Coppa Italia title, but his most impressive was in the Champions League. Platini appeared twice in the Champions League finals with Juventus, helping them with their first UCL trophy in the 1984/1985 season against Liverpool.

To help Juventus win their first UCL title, Platini recorded the only goal in the match from a suspiciously awarded penalty kick. While his name became tarnished after his retirement, we can’t deny that his career achievements will forever be remembered by Juventus fans.

Alessandro Del Piero

Alessandro Del Piero is Juventus’ all-time top scorer and has the most match appearances for the Serie A giant. Del Piero scored 290 goals in 705 matches, but his record at Juventus is marked by more than just numbers. He won six league titles, one Coppa Italia, and one Champions title while playing for Juventus.

Del Piero is among the few players in the league who have played for the honor of the badge and not his name. He played for Juventus for 19 years and captained the team for 11 seasons. Additionally, he chose to remain with the club after the Calciopoli, despite being at the apex of his career.

Gaetano Scirea

Gaetano Scirea is another award-winning footballer that has collected every accolade that a football player can. Scirea is widely considered to be among the greatest defenders in history and among the top Juventus legends. Some fans have gone as far as considering him the best Juventus player.

Scirea launched his football career at the Atalanta youth academy at 15 years and he got into the first team after two years. After two seasons with Atalanta, Juventus snatched him away from the team at the age of 19 and advanced his career until he retired 15 years later.

During his time with Juventus, Scirea formed a strong partnership with Antonio Cabrini, Claudio Gentile, and goalkeeper Dino Zoff, making the defense impenetrable. In his era, Scirea won seven league titles, two Italian Cups, one Champions League, one Cup Winners Cup, one Intercontinental Cup, and one UEFA Super Cup. He also helped Italy win the World Cup in 1982.

Dino Zoff

Dino Zoff is among the greatest goalkeepers in history. For years, the greatest goalkeepers in Italy stood in the shadow of Zoff and that’s an honor he rightfully earned while playing for Juventus and his country.

While Zoff only moved to Juventus at the age of 31, Zoff only got better with time despite his age. His contribution to the team helped them win six Serie A and two Coppa Italia titles. He also reached two champions league finals, although the club lost the title on both occasions.