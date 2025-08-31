Juventus are running out of time for Randal Kolo Muani, so they have reportedly turned to RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda.

After signing Jonathan David on a free transfer in July, the Bianconeri turned their attention to Kolo Muani to complete their attack. After all, the French striker was ‘very happy’ with his loan stint in Turin last season, and wanted a return to Continassa above all.

However, no one had envisioned gruelling negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain that would drag on until the very last day of the summer transfer market.

Juventus ready to resort to Lois Openda

With less than 36 hours separating us from the deadline, Juventus have yet to secure a deal for Kolo Muani whose future remains shrouded in mystery.

The Serie A giants tried to satisfy PSG’s demands by raising their offer to €10 million in loan fees in addition to an obligation to buy for €45-50 million, but they have yet to receive the green light.

Therefore, Damien Comolli and Francois Modesto have realised it is past time to pursue alternative options, just in case they fail to reach the finish line in time.

According to Sky Sport DE journalist Florian Plettenberg, Juventus are in direct contact with Leipzig for Openda.

The 25-year-old is a Belgian international who has been plying his trade at the Bundesliga club since making the move from Lens in 2023.

Openda’s asking price & Premier League suitors

The Club Brugge youth product is tied to Leipzig with a contract running until June 2028, while the club’s asking price is €40 million.

Plettenberg also reveals that Aston Villa and Sunderland are also interested in Openda.

The striker was expected to play a major role for the German club this season, especially following Benjamin Sesko’s transfer to Manchester United. However, he has only gained 50 minutes in the first two rounds of the Bundesliga campaign.