Juventus are reportedly interested in the services of Lens centre-back Samson Baidoo, who has rapidly made a name for himself in French football.

The Bianconeri will need defensive reinforcement in the summer, as Daniele Rugani wasn’t replaced following his mid-season move to Fiorentina.

Even if the Italian defender fails to seal a permanent transfer to the Viola, he’s unlikely to be reinstated in Luciano Spalletti’s plans. Moreover, Federico Gatti’s fate remains uncertain at this stage.

Therefore, Damien Comolli and Marco Ottolini are on the lookout for a new centre-half.

Juventus join the fray for Lens defender Samson Baidoo

According to Tuttosport, Juventus have joined the queue for Baidoo, who has been one of the best revelations of the Ligue 1 campaign.

The 22-year-old began his career in his native Austria. After various experiences around the country, he was poached by RB Salzburg in 2022.

Last summer, RC Lens purchased the young defender for €8 million and tied him down with a contract valid until June 2030. However, his value has already soared to €25 million according to Transfermarkt.

‘Les Sang et Or’ have been the French league’s surprise package this season. They are the only club that has been able to keep track of Paris Saint-Germain, and they’re widely expected to finish as runner-ups.

Baidoo deserves some of the credit for Lens’ exceptional campaign. The Austrian has been delivering solid displays at the back, and also contributed with two goals and as many assists.

His exploits earned him comparisons to former Lens defender Raphael Varane in the French media, as well as former Napoli stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly.

Juventus can bank on their relationship with Baidoo’s agent

The Turin-based newspaper warns Juventus about competition from a host of European clubs who have been scouting Baidoo, including Borussia Dortmund, Aston Villa, and Inter.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri might have an important card in their favour: Their excellent relationship with the player’s agent, Meissa N’Diaye.

The latter also represents Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram, as well as Jeremie Boga, who joined the club on loan in January, and is widely expected to make his stay permanent at the end of the season.