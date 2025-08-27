Nicolas Gonzalez’s future at Juventus remains uncertain as the transfer window enters its final days, with the possibility of either a move away or a continued stay in Turin still open.

Since the start of the window, Juventus have been willing to sanction his departure, yet no agreement has been reached with another club. Gonzalez does not appear to fit naturally into Igor Tudor’s tactical plans, and the manager is prepared to allow him to leave should a suitable opportunity arise.

Atletico Madrid Interest Yet to Progress

One potential destination that has been discussed is Atletico Madrid, with reports indicating that initial conversations have taken place between the two clubs. However, those talks have not advanced significantly, leaving Gonzalez with a strong chance of remaining at the Allianz Stadium beyond the deadline.

Juventus are reportedly open to approaches from other clubs, but Gonzalez is said to favour a move to Atletico should he exit. Until such negotiations progress, he remains part of the squad in Turin, albeit with limited prospects for regular game time.

Reduced Role Under Tudor

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus has informed the Argentinian forward that he is no longer considered a first-choice option. If he stays, he will likely occupy a place on the bench rather than feature prominently. Tudor, however, is expected to continue treating him as a squad member for as long as he remains with the club.

The situation places Gonzalez at a crossroads. While he still has the talent to contribute, his current standing at Juventus suggests that seeking a new challenge could be the best step for his career. With time running out in the window, a decision on his future is imminent, and both the player and the club must now weigh their options carefully.

Whether he secures a transfer or stays to fight for limited opportunities, Gonzalez’s next move will be crucial in determining his trajectory for the season ahead.