Juventus Ligue 1 target ready to leave for a hefty transfer fee

According to Calciomercato, Eduardo Camavinga has made it clear that he wants to leave Rennes.

The teenage star has been one of the standout footballers in Europe this season after helping Rennes reach the Champions League group stages this season.

At just 18, he already has the world’s best teams on his trail and Juventus is one of them.

The Bianconeri reportedly want to land him when this season ends and his recent position on his future suits them well in that regards.

However, the report says that they are not the only team looking to sign him soon with Real Madrid also very interested in his signature.

Being French, it might be hard for him to turn down an invitation to move to Madrid from Zinedine Zidane.

The report adds that he is looking to move from France for around 50m euros when this campaign ends.

Juventus have been linked with several midfielders recently and a move for Camavinga might be one of the smartest things that they will do.

This is because they will be able to make use of his talents for several years into the future, and he might fetch them some good money when he is sold.