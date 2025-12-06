Juventus are dealing with growing uncertainty over the futures of several players as it begins shaping the squad for the next stage of its project. With the club aiming to move forward only with individuals who form part of their long-term plans, several current first-team members could be sold in the summer, while others may depart on free transfers. Among the group whose contracts are running down, one player stands out as someone the Bianconeri would be especially keen to retain.

McKennie’s Importance to the Squad

Weston McKennie has been a central figure for Juventus since arriving in 2020, developing into a reliable and versatile presence within the side. His ability to operate effectively in multiple roles has made him a valuable asset as the club continues to compete on various fronts. Over the last few seasons, his consistency has been notable, and despite his contract expiring in the summer, his performances have shown no signs of distraction.

While much of the recent discussion has centred on the futures of Dusan Vlahovic and Kenan Yildiz, this has not diminished Juventus’ appreciation of McKennie’s contributions. Under Luciano Spalletti, he has once again demonstrated his capacity to adapt and deliver wherever he is needed, further reinforcing his importance to the team’s structure and rhythm.

Weston McKennie (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Juventus Planning a Renewal Attempt

According to TuttoJuve, Juventus is determined to keep McKennie at all costs and intends to begin concrete efforts to secure a new agreement in the coming months. Club officials consider him a key component of their project, both in terms of experience and tactical flexibility, and are expected to prioritise negotiations as they approach a pivotal summer.

As the club prepares for significant changes elsewhere in the squad, McKennie’s situation remains one they hope to resolve positively, ensuring that a dependable and well-established figure remains in Turin for the seasons ahead.