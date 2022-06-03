Juventus line up three La Liga clubs for preseason matches

Juventus has outlined some of its plans to get in shape ahead of the new season and it will see them face some La Liga clubs to prepare for the campaign.

Max Allegri’s men ended the last term without a single trophy and they will not want a repeat of that when next season comes around.

The Juve boss will get all the support he needs and his team is now scheduled to travel across continents to prepare for the next campaign.

Tuttomercatoweb reports they will face Real Madrid and Barcelona in preseason matches in the United States of America next month.

They would then face Atletico de Madrid in another preparatory game in Israel before returning home to continue their preparations.

Juve FC Says

We need to train very well for the upcoming season and these clubs are tough opponents to face.

Although players will not be in the best shape, this trip will still serve some good fitness purposes and help us drive our commercial value upwards.

The most important thing, however, is that our players prepare very well for the new season and end the campaign with a trophy.