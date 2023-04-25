Juventus lines up a replacement for Szczesny

Juventus considers Marco Carnesecchi of Atalanta the heir to Wojciech Szczęsny and could move for him in the summer.

The Black and Whites have enjoyed the talents of their current first choice for a long time, but they feel he probably should leave at the end of this campaign.

Szczęsny is one of the best goalies in the world and consistently performs well when he plays for club and country.

This should make Juve want to keep him with them, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals that Juventus will offload him for the right fee in the summer because of his high salary.

Although the club has him on a contract until 2024, with an option to extend for one more season, the report says they will consider a good offer for him if one arrives at the end of this term.

If that happens, they will move for Carnesecchi as his replacement after watching the Azzurri goalie shine in goal on loan at Cremonese this term.

Juve FC Says

Szczęsny has not done badly on our books, but he is not getting younger and we must plan for the future immediately.

If we get a good offer for the Pole in the summer, it might be worth considering it as a means to raise funds.