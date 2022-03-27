Juventus lines up two potential replacements for Arthur

Arthur has been nothing more than a flop at Juventus when you consider the club swapped the accomplished Miralem Pjanic for the Brazilian.

He has spent the last two seasons at the club under different managers, but his poor form remains and could continue for a long time.

The midfielder had been one of the finest players in South America when he played for Gremio and he also did well while at Barcelona.

However, he has hardly proven the club was smart to send Pjanic away to get him and this could be his last season at the Allianz Stadium.

He was linked with a move to Arsenal in the winter transfer window, but it never materialised and he remained in Turin.

But Juve is already preparing for his departure and Calciomercato says they already have two players in mind to replace him.

They are targeting PSG’s Leandro Paredes and Chelsea’s Jorginho. Both midfielders are having better seasons than Arthur, and Max Allegri is confident either of them will work well for his team.

Juve FC Says

We expected so much from Arthur when he first joined the club, but he has failed to meet those heights.

Two seasons have passed and it is hard to see him get better than he is now, which is why the club has to cash in on him while we can.

Maybe he is simply not suited to our system, but we cannot change our style of play just because of him.