Juventus lining up audacious swap deal with PSG

Juventus are supposedly lining up a swap deal with Paris Saint-Germain including Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

Plenty of recent rumours are claiming that the Old Lady are looking to cash-in on their superstar next summer, as opposed to losing him for free in 2022.

Cristiano joined the club in 2018 and has led us to two Serie A titles, and would have hoped to be a key player in winning our 10th consecutive championship, although the current season isn’t quite going to plan as of yet.

Despite our struggles early in the campaign, we still only sit four points off AC Milan in first place, and should we stand a chance of retaining our title once again, Ronaldo will surely be key to our progression.

He has been an amazing leader on the pitch for us since joining from Real Madrid, and his passion, fight and hard-working ethos is astonishing.

While he is central to much of our strengths, the club is claimed to be open to offloading him, with PSG’s Leonardo insisting that they would be on a short list of teams able to afford his signature should he become available.

Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri now states that Juve are now eyeing a swap deal including PSG’s very own superstar Neymar, whose contract also expires in 2022.

BOOM!

Juventus will offer to PSG a swap Cristiano Ronaldo for Neymar! A 1 year plan ahead.

All https://t.co/qD6DevhIjZ: — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) November 10, 2020

The Brazilian is regularly linked with a move away from the French capital, as most top players are every transfer window, but it is unknown as to whether he would be open to a move to Italy.

While I feel PSG would likely reject a straight swap deal, if Neymar refuses to extend his playing deal, there could well be some potential in the transfer…

Patrick