Juventus linked as Donnarumma wants a PSG exit

There have been rumours linking Juventus with a potential move for Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is reportedly considering leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

PSG recently concluded a tumultuous season that involved a managerial change and the departure of Lionel Messi, who left the club amidst some fan backlash. The constant changes in management and other aspects of the club’s structure are said to be a source of discontent for Donnarumma.

As reported by Football-Italia, the Euro 2020 champion goalkeeper is now contemplating a departure from PSG. Juventus is among the clubs speculated to be interested in securing his services.

It is worth noting that Juventus had shown interest in signing Donnarumma after Euro 2020 when he left AC Milan as a free agent. However, they ultimately decided to stick with their existing options, and he subsequently joined Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the report, if Donnarumma expresses a desire to return to Serie A, Juventus would be one of the clubs with a favourable chance of adding him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Donnarumma remains one of the finest goalkeepers in Europe and will be a superb addition to our squad.

But he will not come cheap and we might struggle to meet his salary demands, so this is not a very realistic transfer to consider.

We need to focus on strengthening other parts of our squad that are very important to us.