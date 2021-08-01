Juventus linked forward rules out an exit this summer or the next – ‘I’m staying’

Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi has emphatically insisted that he will be staying with the club this summer, adding that he will stay for next season also, despite interest from Juventus.

The Old Lady have been on the hunt for a fourth option in attack this summer, with the Argentine amongst a host of names linked with the role, but he has just announced that he will not be leaving.

He said(via Fabrizio Romano): “This season and also the next one, I’m staying. There was never any doubt about that.”

Juve do appear to be closing in on Kaio Jorge however, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, who now looks set to join the club this summer from Santos for a reported €3 Million fee, with the 19 year-old expected to sign until 2025.

The Brazilian will have to battle with Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo for a first-team role this season, having rejected offers from both Benfica and AC Milan to join the Turin club.

Icardi would no doubt have added more experience to our star-studded squad, but would also have commanded a much larger fee, and I feel like the arrival of Kaio makes more sense in the grand scheme of things.

Patrick