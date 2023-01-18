At the end of the season, Juventus will bid farewell for some of their veterans, with Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro leading the expected exodus. However, this will create some gaps in the squad, and the management could opt to fill it by adding a mixture of youth and experience.

According to TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are keeping tabs on Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez who is currently running on an expiring contract.

The Spaniard who turns 33 today is a youth product of the Merengues. He rose through the club’s ranks to become a member of the senior squad in 2013.

He has been a loyal servant to the cause ever since, while collecting a plethora of medals in the process, including five Champions League trophies, four Club World Cups and three LaLiga titles.

The defender essentially operates as a centre-back but can also serve as a fullback on either side. But under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, he mostly features as a backup option. This season, he has thus far made 14 appearances in all competitions.

Nonetheless, the source adds that Milan are also in the fray for the Spaniard, as they also appreciate his experience and versatility at the back.