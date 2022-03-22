Juventus linked to return for struggling forward struggling in Spain

Juventus are being linked with a move to sign Anthony Martial from Manchester United this summer, with him currently struggling on loan with Sevilla.

The forward had fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford earlier in the season, before eventually pushing for an exit as he left in search of more regular playing time.

His form appears to have continued to stagnate since arriving in Spain, so-much so that he was booed off recently after yet another disappointing performance, and it currently appears unlikely that the Andalusian club would look to sign him on a more permanent basis come the end of the campaign.

Juventus and Barcelona are tipped as potential candidates however (via TuttoJuve), having previously been linked with his signature, but any deal would likely come down to a loan with an obligation to buy, unless the Red Devils were willing to accept a lower fee for their once big hope.

The French international was originally signed from Monaco including a Ballon D’Or clause was the extent of his potential, but for one reason or another, his best form has alluded him in recent seasons. This is a somewhat common occurrence at Old Trafford however, and he could well need the right manager to steer him back on course for the top.

Patrick