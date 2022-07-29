AS Roma man Jordan Veretout has emerged as a target of Juventus in recent days after the Bianconeri lost Paul Pogba to what could be a long-term injury.

The World Cup winner may undergo surgery, which might force him to miss the rest of this year.

That would be a big blow to Juve, and they are now looking to add some new midfielders to the group.

The Bianconeri have been linked with so many of them, but a move for Veretout could be on the cards.

Roma has made the Frenchman available for sale, and they will happily sell him to Juve.

However, he would not come cheap, and a report on Tutto Juve claims they want 12m euros for his signature.

That fee might not seem much, but he is already 29, and he is not an important member of their team at the moment.

Juve FC Says

Veretout would be a decent addition to our squad, but he is probably not much better than some of our current midfield options.

Pogba’s injury is an opportunity for us to blood youngsters, and we shouldn’t waste it by signing yet another older player.

If he returns, we can loan out the midfielder that took his place in the squad.