Juventus linked with a move for another Barcelona Brazilian

Juventus and Barcelona enhanced their relationship in the last transfer window when both teams exchanged players.

The Blaguranas sent Arthur to Juventus in exchange for Miralem Pjanic in one of the most high-profile transfers of the last window.

Arthur has been a fine addition to the current Juventus team, and the Bianconeri are now being linked with a move for yet another Barcelona star.

Calciomercato.it claims that Barcelona is looking to offload two of their biggest stars in their bid to balance the books.

The report claims that the Spanish giants have decided to try and sell Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho in the next transfer window.

It says that Griezmann is heading towards a move to Inter Milan, but Coutinho has interest from Juventus.

The Bianconeri have been struggling with inconsistency this season, and they might be able to make better use of the creativity of Coutinho.

The midfielder was a member of the Bayern Munich team that won the Champions League among other trophies last season.

He was only with the Germans on loan, and he has returned to Catalonia. The report adds that he is valued at around 70m euros and earns a salary of 10m euros per season.

It then says that Juventus can agree an 18 months loan deal with an option to make the move permanent.