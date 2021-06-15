Juventus linked with a move for Austrian Bundesliga teenager

Juventus is one of the teams showing interest in Tarik Muharemovic as the teenager continues to impress for the youth team of Wolfsberger.

The Bosnian has become one of the best youngsters to emerge from the Austrian side and they are set to lose him soon.

Transfermarkt via Calciomercato says the centre-back is set to be a free agent from next month and he has been evaluating offers from several top teams.

He has offers from all of Europe and the report says Juve is facing competition from Galatasaray, Besiktas, Hoffenheim and LASK Linz.

The Bianconeri has recently turned their attention towards signing young players around Europe.

They have handed debuts to some of their academy products with Radu Dragusin spending much of last season with the first-team squad.

The return of Massimiliano Allegri might change things, but the club’s commitment to making their squad a younger one might prevail over what the manager wants.

Muharemovic will certainly leave this summer and Juve will have to convince him of a path to first-team football before he would choose to join them.

The Bianconeri has some good players in their academy ranks and it would be interesting to see how many young players get chances under Allegri.