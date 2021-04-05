Juventus linked with a move for Georgian winger

Juventus seem committed to lowering the age of their playing staff as a new report claims they want to sign a 20-year-old winger.

The Bianconeri landed the likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa in the last summer transfer window.

Both players joined a team that allowed the likes of Douglas Costa and Blaise Matuidi to leave.

They have not had the best of seasons, partly because of the inexperience of some of their stars.

But that wouldn’t stop them from still going after younger players.

The latest star to come under their radar is Rubin Kazan’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to Ilbianconero.

The 20-year-old has been one of the best players at the Russian side and he looks set to earn a move to a big European team soon.

Juve isn’t the only top side watching him, with the report claiming that they will face competition from AC Milan and Bayern Munich for his signature.

It adds that his agent will soon be in Italy to speak to Milan and Juventus about the transfer of his client.

He has 8 assists and 4 goals from 21 league matches this season and he is valued at 20m euros.