Juventus linked with a move for Man United castaway

In 2018/19, Ajax shocked the world by reaching the Champions League Semi Finals at the expense of Real Madrid and Juventus.

Erik ten Hag’s young players became some of the most sought after stars in the world. Frankie de Jong made the switch to Barcelona and Matthijs de Ligt landed in Turin. Both deals took place in the summer of 2019.

A year later, it was Donny van de Beek’s time to embark on a new adventure, completing a transfer to Manchester United worth 45 million euros.

Unfortunately for the Dutchman, his first 14 months at Old Trafford have proven to be a complete nightmare, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer relegating him to a reserve player.

The 24-year-old’s only start thus far this season came in an EFL cup contest, while he continues to rarely feature as a late sub in Premier League fixtures.

According to Calciomercato, the midfielder has had enough and he’s ready for a change, with two Serie A giants potentially offering him an escape route.

Juventus has already tried to land van de Beek in 2019, and they could renew their attempts once more, with his former Ajax teammate de Ligt testing the waters.

However, the source believes that Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni remains the Old Lady’s primary target for the midfield.

On the other hand, Inter could try their luck as well, bringing in the player on an initial loan deal with an option to buy.