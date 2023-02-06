Juventus linked with a move for Premier League winner

Juventus remains interested in a move for N’Golo Kante as he enters the final few months of his contract at Chelsea.

The Frenchman is one of the key men at the London club but has been injury-prone in the last two seasons.

The Blues have added Enzo Fernandez to their squad and will buy more young players in the next transfer window.

This means Kante might not be offered a new deal even though his current one is up in the summer.

That should be good news for Juve and the Bianconeri are already probably planning a move for the World Cup winner.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Atletico Madrid also wants the midfielder and will compete with Juve to add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Kante has had a good career in the Premier League, where he has won the title at two different clubs.

However, the midfielder is too unfit to play for us and we must learn from our current struggles with Paul Pogba’s fitness.

Arthur is another Bianconeri player struggling with injuries and it makes no sense to add Kante to the group.

There are other younger and fitter professionals we can add to the squad and they should be our targets.