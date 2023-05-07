Juventus linked with a move for unhappy PSG star

Juventus has been linked with a move for PSG star Marco Verratti as the Italian becomes unhappy in Paris.

Verratti has been an important player for them for several seasons as the Parisians dominate their domestic competition and the club has just handed him a contract extension.

However, PSG fans are frustrated by the lack of progress they have witnessed at the hands of some of their current players and have attacked Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Verratti has not been publicly attacked like those two players, but Tuttomercatoweb reveals he does not like how he is being treated by the fans and wants out of the club.

He is now being linked with a move to Serie A, where Juventus and Inter Milan have an interest in him.

The Bianconeri would be eager to win the race because he might serve as a replacement for the outgoing Adrien Rabiot.

Juve FC Says

Verratti is one of the finest midfielders in Europe and we must compete if he is leaving PSG.

We are the top side in Italy and it would be embarrassing if he moved to Inter Milan ahead of us, but he would not come cheap because PSG do not have to sell.