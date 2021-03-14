Juventus linked with a move for unsettled Liverpool ace

Juventus has become the latest team that wants to sign Liverpool’s attacker, Mohamed Salah, who is unwilling to extend his contract with the Reds.

Liverpool has been struggling this season, but the attacker has maintained his level of performance and his goals are one reason why they have remained competitive.

Todofichajes says he would struggle to earn his dream move to Barcelona or Real Madrid in the summer and wouldn’t mind a return to Italy.

He had stints with Fiorentina and AS Roma in Serie A before Liverpool landed him and he became their top star.

The report claims that the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala remains uncertain and Juve has identified Salah as a player that can revamp their attack ahead of next season.

Morata is only in Turin on loan and Juve is struggling to pay the permanent fee attached to the deal that took him to the club.

Ronaldo’s future has been the subject of debate in recent days after Juve exited the Champions League.

Dybala has refused to sign a new deal and the summer is the best time for Juve to sell him.

Adding Salah to their attack can help the Bianconeri become more competitive next season than they have in this current campaign.