Juventus is already looking ahead to the transfer market and is expected to be active as soon as the current season concludes. However, their immediate priority remains securing qualification for the Champions League, a goal that must be achieved before any squad rebuild can begin in earnest.

The Bianconeri are determined to finish in the top four, and everyone at the club understands the importance of achieving that objective. European football not only brings prestige but also significant financial benefits, which will heavily influence Juventus’s transfer strategy in the coming weeks.

Squad Rebuild with Tudor in Mind

The club’s long-term project is now centred around Igor Tudor, who has impressed with the way he has managed the existing squad. Despite not being responsible for the majority of the players currently at his disposal, Tudor has worked efficiently with the resources available to him. His pragmatic approach and tactical flexibility have earned him recognition and support within the club’s hierarchy.

Juventus is expected to give Tudor greater influence over player recruitment this summer. The plan is to bring in individuals who fit his playing style and philosophy more precisely. A number of targets have already been identified as potential additions, as the club looks to bolster key areas in the squad to improve its chances of competing for silverware next season.

(Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)

Theo Hernández on Juventus’s Radar

One of the most prominent names on Juventus’s radar is AC Milan’s Theo Hernández. According to Calciomercato, the Frenchman is being closely monitored by the club, who consider him a strong option should Andrea Cambiaso be sold during the upcoming window.

Hernández is widely regarded as one of the finest full-backs in Serie A, known for his dynamic play and consistency at the highest level. His experience in the Italian top flight makes him an appealing target for Juventus, who are keen to reinforce their defensive options.

Adding a player of Hernández’s calibre would significantly strengthen the squad and provide both experience and quality on the left flank. As Juventus prepares to reshape its team for the future, acquiring proven talents such as Hernández could be a decisive step forward in their pursuit of domestic and European success.