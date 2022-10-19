Although the summer transfer market remains far ahead, Juventus are already monitoring several names with a view for the future.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, the Italians are keeping tabs on 21-year-old Strahinja Pavlovic.

The source claims that the Old Lady has identified the young Serbian as a possible candidate for the role of a left-footed centre-back.

Similarly to Dusan Vlahovic, the defender is a youth product of Partizan who left the Serbian capital at a tender age in order to make a name for himself on the continental scene.

Pavlovic signed for Monaco in 2020 and embarked on several loan stints during his time with the principality side.

Last summer, Red Bull Salzburg splashed 7 million euros for his services. However, the Austrians are reportedly willing to sell for a swift windfall, setting the player’s price between 20 and 25 million euros.

This season, Pavlovic has thus far made eight league appearances, scoring a goal and providing an assist in the process. He has also started in all four of Salzburg’s Champions League fixtures.

The source adds that in addition to the big Serbian defender, Juventus is tracking four other defenders.

Federico Cherubini’s reported shortlist includes Eintracht Frankfurt’s Evan Ndicka, Fiorentina’s Igor, Arsenal’s Gabriel and Spezia’s Jakub Kiwior.