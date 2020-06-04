Juventus linked with Adil Aouchiche

Juventus are closely linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain youngster Adil Aouchiche who they could acquire on a free transfer this summer.

The 17-year-old midfielder has a contract with the Ligue 1 champions until 30 June 2020 and has yet to sign a professional deal with the club.

Previous reports had suggested that he was close to agreeing a move to St Étienne but reports in Italy suggest the Bianconeri may be in with a chance.

Sportmediaset report that Juve are serious about their interest in the youngster and are in ‘pole-position’ to sign him on a free in a few weeks time.