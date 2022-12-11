In recent weeks, circulating reports have been tipping Juventus to make an attempt to sign Thomas Meunier who will become a free agent once his contract at Borussia Dortmund expires at the end of the season.

But as the latest rumor suggests, the Bianconeri have another Belgium international in their sights, one who’s also running on an expiring contract.

According to Corriere di Torino via ilBianconero, Juventus are interested in Youri Tielemans whose widely expected to leave Leicester City at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old made the switch from Monaco to the Premiere League side in 2019 for a 45 million euros, but his deal runs out in the summer.

This season, the midfielder has contributed in three goals and an assist in 15 EPL outings.

He also made three appearances in Belgium’s forgettable World Cup run, only once as a starter.

This certainly isn’t the first time that the Old Lady get linked with Tielemans, But the coveted midfielder certainly won’t lack suitors come summer, especially after displaying his prowess in the Premier League.

At Juventus, the Belgian could be a replacement for Leandro Paredes who might not linger in Turin for too long, but beating off the competition remains the most significant hurdle for the Italians.