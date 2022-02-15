Juventus linked with another Sassuolo talent

One way or another, Juve’s transfer market remains linked to that of Sassuolo.

The Neroverdi are experts in manufacturing young stars, and the Bianconeri – as well as the rest of the big Serie A boys – are always looking to poach them.

According to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, Juventus are keeping close tabs on Hamed Junior Traorè.

The Ivorian has recently returned from the African Cup of Nations, and has been on a tear ever since.

Last Thursday, the youngster scored a spectacular goal at the Allianz Stadium that leveled the scoring against Max Allegri’s men in the Coppa Italia Quarter Finals.

Then on Sunday, he stunned José Mourinho with a personal brace against Roma.

The source adds that the Bianconeri have been following the attacking midfielder’s progress for quite some time, and could finally decide to launch an assault.

Traorè is the older brother of Amad Diallo who made the switch from Atalanta to Manchester United two years ago and currently plays on loan at Rangers.

Juve FC say

While his younger brother is all about raw skills, Hamed Junior has been a regular Serie A fixture for years now. It’s almost hard to believe that he’s only 21 years of age.

The Ivory Coast international is an explosive and versatile player who can play either on the left wing or in a more central role.

Thus, he might be a perfect fit in Allegri’s hybrid 4-3-3 formation which occasionally switches to 4-4-2.