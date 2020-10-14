Juventus linked with another serial Champions League winner

El Chiringuito TV via Football Italia claims that Juventus are looking to land Sergio Ramos on a free transfer next summer.

The Bianconeri have been one team that gets the best free agents in every summer transfer window and it seems that Ramos will be next.

The report claims that Spaniard, who has won four Champions League titles with Real Madrid, is currently struggling to reach an agreement with Los Blancos over a new deal and Juve might pounce to sign him.

The Bianconeri will also give him the chance to be reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo who Ramos enjoyed so much success with during their time together at Real Madrid.

The 34-year old’s current €11.7m a season deal expires in the summer and if he is unable to reach an agreement over an extension soon, he can sign a pre-contract agreement with Juve.

Ramos is widely considered as one of the best defenders in the world at the moment and he will certainly be a valuable addition to the Juventus team.

However, the report adds that the Bianconeri aren’t the only team looking to sign him, PSG, who has lost Thiago Silva to Chelsea, are also prepared to fight for him.