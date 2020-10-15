Juventus linked with audacious superstar swap deal including Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus are claimed to be eyeing a mega-deal for Kylian Mbappe next summer, with Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to be used as a makeweight in the move.

The Italian club spent very little this summer, opting to bring in key players on initial loan deals with an obligation to buy, which they could easily get out of if they so wished.

All of Weston McKennie, Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa have all arrived on such deals, with the latter having joined on a two-year deal, and the former pair on loan for the season.

This has allowed the club to be extremely stringent with their budget following the losses incurred during the Coronavirus pandemic, and they could well be in a much better position than many European giants in coming windows.

Tuttosport (via ESPN) claim that they are looking to waive that wealthy position to make a move to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

The report also claims that the Old Lady could include Cristiano Ronaldo as part of the deal as opposed to keeping two superstars in a side vying for similar roles in the team.

Juve are said to be looking to raise €400 Million as they look to prepare a megadeal for the 21 year-old, who has already secured a World Cup winners medal at this early stage in his career.

We will likely have competition for his signature however, with Real Madrid also expected to make a similar move next summer, with the club having failed/refused to sign a single player during the summer window.

Would the Juventini be happy to see Cristiano go should Mbappe be coming in to replace him?

