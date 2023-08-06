This summer, new Juventus technical director Cristiano Giuntoli is looking to secure the services of a top-notch midfielder who can bolster Max Allegri’s squad.

But while the club’s attempts to lure in Franck Kessié and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic were futile, the management could resort to a new profile.

According to Sky Sport DE via ilBianconero, Juventus could revive their interest in Leon Goretzka who may end up leaving Bayern Munich this summer.

As the source explains, the German midfielder lost his starting spot in Thomas Tuchel’s lineup in favor of new club signing Konrad Laimer. At least this was the case during the recent Asian tour.

Therefore, the 28-year-old could entertain new proposals. The report believes that the player would do well in Max Allegri’s tactical system

In addition to Juventus, The source mentions Manchester United as one of the midfielder’s main suitors.

Goretzka has a contract that ties him to the Bundesliga champion until 2026. He joined Bayern as a free agent in 2018 after seeing out his contract with Schalke.

The Germany international has immense experience under the belt and is supposedly at the peak of his career.

So while this would certainly prove to be a major coup for Juventus, it’s hard to envision the Old Lady emerging victorious if a race for the player’s services were to ensue, especially one that includes rich Premier League suitors.

Until proven otherwise, signing Goretzka remains mere wishful thinking on Juve’s part.