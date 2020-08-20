Juventus linked with Edin Dzeko

Juventus have been linked with Roma striker Edin Dzeko who is reportedly new coach Andrea Pirlo’s preferred striker.

The Bianconeri are reportedly on the hunt for a new number nine with Gonzalo Higuain increasingly likely to leave the club this summer.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio reports that of the many names Juve have been linked with Roma’s Dzeko is Pirlo’s favourite, having scored 19 goals and provided 14 assists this season.

Despite Juve’s reported interest, Di Marzio suggests that Dzeko has not given any indication that he wants to leave the Giallorossi this summer.

As an alternative, Arkadiusz Milik remains a profile that Juve like, however he could replace Dzeko at Roma, if Juve land their primary target.

Alongside Dzeko and Milik, the Old Lady have been linked with Wolves’ Raul Jimenez, Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette and Barcelona’s Luis Suarez.